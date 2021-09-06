American Century Companies Inc. Sells 109,916 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109,916 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $26,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,444,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $306.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.16 and a 200 day moving average of $269.45. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $171.18 and a 52 week high of $309.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

