American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 551,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,987 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $27,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $39,907,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $6,327,000.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $926.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.