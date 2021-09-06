American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,519 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.38% of DigitalOcean worth $22,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCN opened at $73.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

In related news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 23,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $1,370,079.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,945 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,517.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

