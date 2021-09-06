American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2,679.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336,683 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Exelixis worth $25,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

