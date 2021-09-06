American Century Companies Inc. Has $28.95 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 690.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,566 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $28,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $200,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 631,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,582,000 after acquiring an additional 52,428 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,446,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $103.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $106.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

