American Century Companies Inc. Buys 371,789 Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,688,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,789 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Diversey were worth $30,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversey alerts:

DSEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.14 million. Diversey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.