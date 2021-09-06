Amandla Mk Trust Sells 4,157 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,157 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $224,602.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 817 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $44,240.55.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.