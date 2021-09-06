Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its stake in Alteryx by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Alteryx by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

NYSE:AYX opened at $76.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.