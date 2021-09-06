Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 872,358 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1,180.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 872,358 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 4.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Prologis worth $113,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Prologis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.99. 2,520,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,755. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.33. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.77.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

