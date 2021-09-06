Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 6th (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Alpha Partners Technology Merger’s (NASDAQ:APTMU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. Alpha Partners Technology Merger had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

