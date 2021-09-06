Alpha Impact (IMPACT) One Day Volume Hits $879.00

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for about $0.0625 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $20.28 million and approximately $879.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Impact has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00066309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00154621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00215720 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.31 or 0.07707567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,842.92 or 0.99962983 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.40 or 0.00970658 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

