Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 89.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 24.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

IGMS opened at $71.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of -1.28. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). Equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Wedbush increased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $102,877.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock worth $354,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

