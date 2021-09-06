Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 13,019 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,762,000 after buying an additional 12,299,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,922 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,662 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,061 shares during the period. Finally, Ratos AB purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,770,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

DNB opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -92.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,825.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.