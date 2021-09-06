Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.14 Million Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BRP Group by 2,411.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 483,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BRP Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BRP Group by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in BRP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,637,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in BRP Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 235,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Shares of BRP opened at $40.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.