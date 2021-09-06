Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,330 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of AU stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.5252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.04%.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

