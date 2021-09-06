Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,100 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 8,697,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,793,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $424,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,071 shares of company stock worth $10,050,357 over the last 90 days. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMTI opened at $30.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.09.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Applied Molecular Transport Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

