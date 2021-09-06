AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 48.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

AB stock opened at $51.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $52.65.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.09%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

