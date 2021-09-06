Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$56.00 at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.93.

ATD.B opened at C$50.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.51. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$52.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

