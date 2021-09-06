Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Reduced by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $20,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,440,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,570,744. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $462.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

