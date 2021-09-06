Alchemy Pay Market Capitalization Achieves $315.10 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0998 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $315.10 million and approximately $156.08 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.68 or 0.00336588 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00161829 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00212294 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000670 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

