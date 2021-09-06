Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.440-$2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.950-$9.050 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,207. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

