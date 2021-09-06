Aion Hits One Day Trading Volume of $33.41 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $114.22 million and $33.41 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,472.39 or 0.99876153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00048371 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $516.49 or 0.00983087 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.72 or 0.00488649 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.29 or 0.00333640 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00078847 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005497 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,482,389 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

