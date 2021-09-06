Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL stock opened at $55.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

