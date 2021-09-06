Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $166.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.