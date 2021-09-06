AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $655,996.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,549.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,100 shares of company stock worth $8,586,096 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,697,000 after purchasing an additional 265,130 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 264,945 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after purchasing an additional 146,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,196 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $103.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.19 and a beta of 0.32. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.89.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

