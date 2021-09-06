AeroVironment (AVAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV stock opened at $103.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.89. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total transaction of $779,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $677,688.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,972.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,100 shares of company stock worth $8,586,096. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.