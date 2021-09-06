Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AERI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

AERI stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $677.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.