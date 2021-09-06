Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 4.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 5.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth $25,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

