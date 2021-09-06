Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,029 shares of company stock valued at $38,774,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $514.50 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $505.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

