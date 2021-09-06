Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.44% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCE. One One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 686.7% during the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 1,057,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 513.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 533,343 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1,162.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 140,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCE opened at $6.70 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

