Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,326 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 8.33% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAUG opened at $32.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

