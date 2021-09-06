Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMDV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 202.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $64.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

