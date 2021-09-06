Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.34.

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.70 million, a PE ratio of 121.80 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

