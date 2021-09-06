Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Trimmed by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,427 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $109.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

