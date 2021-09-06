ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. TheStreet downgraded ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. ADT has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.24.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ADT will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. ADT’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $186,167,000 after buying an additional 14,654,888 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the second quarter worth approximately $165,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,164,463 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $163,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ADT by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,177,604 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $99,026,000 after purchasing an additional 96,913 shares during the period. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in ADT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,528 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

