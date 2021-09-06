Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report $3.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. Adobe reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.85.

ADBE stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $666.59. 1,641,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $624.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

