Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Lessened by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 101.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,302,000 after acquiring an additional 714,751 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 55.2% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,125,000 after acquiring an additional 673,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after acquiring an additional 628,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.