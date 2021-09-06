ACENT (ACE) Price Up 34.6% This Week

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. One ACENT coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ACENT has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ACENT has a market capitalization of $10.26 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00066058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00140922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00047632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00790614 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,397,637 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

