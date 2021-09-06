Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.3% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,244. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $129.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

