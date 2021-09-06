ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE ABB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 76,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,270. ABB has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ABB by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,814,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

