7,810 Shares in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 341,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 373.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 213,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 96,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHLB. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

BHLB stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

