$670.06 Million in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to announce $670.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $686.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $652.00 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $598.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of ATI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 786,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,206. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

