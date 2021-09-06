6,059 Shares in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,950,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,017,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of TPTX opened at $79.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.97. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.