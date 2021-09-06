$60.53 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to post $60.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.30 million and the highest is $62.70 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $57.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $241.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $246.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $230.73 million, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $234.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. 109,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,332. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $895.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

