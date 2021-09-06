$6.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.22. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $7.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $27.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.88 to $29.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $29.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.53 to $31.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $584.80 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

