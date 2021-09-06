$6.75 EPS Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report $6.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.52 and the highest is $8.00. The Boston Beer posted earnings of $6.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $18.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.59 to $18.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $22.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.61 to $25.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,048.81.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,623,100 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $1,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 960.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after buying an additional 27,430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $562.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $555.00 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $762.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $992.01.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

