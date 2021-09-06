$567.00 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce sales of $567.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $570.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $563.91 million. TTEC reported sales of $492.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.64. The company had a trading volume of 78,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,376. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84. TTEC has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $113.37.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $1,331,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,649,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,732,915.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,100 shares of company stock worth $11,354,084 in the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TTEC by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TTEC by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

