56,448 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,269,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,297,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,545,000 after purchasing an additional 381,065 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.20 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86.

