$504.08 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce sales of $504.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.71 million to $522.25 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $543.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEL. increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,765,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,365 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $31,530,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,957,000 after buying an additional 850,936 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,676. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

