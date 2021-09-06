50,000 Shares in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in TripAdvisor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,701 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRIP stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. Equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

